ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

Michigan Gov. Whitmer ‘not going to be bullied’ into reopening businesses that are still closed
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that she’s “not going to be bullied” into reopening businesses that are still closed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Whitmer was asked during her COVID-19 briefing whether she had an update for business owners who have been trying to reopen for months. On Wednesday, the governor said she could likely share more information on that topic when she spoke again this week.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 98,439; Death toll now at 6,417
Metro Detroit weather: Several rain chances before weekend
Rain chances are plentiful until the weekend, which will bring some fairly noticeable changes. We’re also keeping our eyes on the strongest hurricane of the season as it heads toward the Gulf Coast.
- A 16-year-old girl who was killed in a White Lake Township boating incident somehow ended up in the water and was struck by the boat’s propeller, investigators said. Click here to read more.
- An attorney representing the family of a Southfield woman who was declared dead and sent to a funeral home where she was found to still be alive said a family member told medics she could still see the woman breathing. Click here to read more.
- Wedding crashers spoiled a couple’s special day in Melvindale when they stole every single gift from the outdoor celebration. Click here to read more.
- A Wayne County spokesperson said that a woman who died at the Harper Woods jail died of natural causes. Click here to read more.
Research indicates it’s possible to become reinfected after recovering from COVID-19
Since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic many people have wondered if it’s possible to become reinfected with COVID-19 after recovering from the virus.
A new report shows reinfection is possible. The new incident makes it clear that the individual was infected again and not just experiencing effects from the previous infection.
2020 Detroit Ford Fireworks are TV-only event on Monday, won’t be viewable Downtown
The 2020 Ford Fireworks in Detroit, originally scheduled for June, will take off on Aug. 31 -- and it’ll be a special televised-only event.
The annual fireworks show was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The special broadcast on WDIV Local 4 will honor Detroit’s frontline workers and heroes on Monday, Aug. 31 from 8-10 p.m.
Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network to hold free Narcan drive-thru event
The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) is holding a free Narcan giveway on Monday.
Naloxone, or Narcan, rapidly reverses the effects of an overdose. The free distribution is part of International Overdose Awareness Day. The day aims to raise awareness and reduce the stigma round drug-related deaths.
Police return to Canton cemetery to collect DNA samples, working to identify homicide victims
Police returned to a cemetery on Tuesday where they’ve already dug up several bodies in hopes of solving past homicides.
It’s phase three of Operation United. Sky 4 was over the scene in Canton on Tuesday at the Knollwood Memorial Park as police oversaw the digging up of unidentified remains in an effort to identify victims of homicide.
