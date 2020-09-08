ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Sept. 7, 2020

Corruption scandal, COVID-19 pandemic leave UAW at crossroads on Labor Day
DETROIT – Labor Day is usually a day for the United Auto Workers’ union to flex its muscles as one of the largest labor unions in the country, but with the ongoing corruption scandal and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year is very different. This year, the UAW is facing a crossroads on Labor Day.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 107,371; Death toll now at 6,538
Deadline for 2020 Census approaching
Time is running out for American households complete the 2020 Census. U.S. households are urged to participate in the short 10-question survey, whose responses are used to count the population across the country and five U.S. territories. The current deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is September 30.
The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried
The Lost Summer of 2020 drew to a close Monday with many big Labor Day gatherings canceled across the U.S. and health authorities pleading with people to keep their distance from others so as not to cause another coronavirus surge like the one that followed Memorial Day.
Shooter returns to Detroit crime scene firing shots at officers before fleeing again
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday at around 4 p.m. near the Wyoming and John C Lodge Service Drive. Police say a 30-year-old man in a black Dodge Charger allegedly fired shots at several people who were selling food in the area. He then shot at a vehicle that was driving in front of him breaking its rear window. The shooter fled the scene afterward.
2 found dead after massive fire rips through home on Detroit’s west side
Firefighters are investigating after two people were found dead in a home that was ravaged by a massive fire on Detroit’s west side. Officials were called around 6:30 a.m. Monday to a home on Pingree Street.
