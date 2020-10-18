56ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. (WDIV)

New docu-series to highlight Detroit Youth Choir’s rise to fame

DETROIT – The children of the Detroit Youth Choir have captured the hearts of millions on “America’s Got Talent” -- and now they have the attention of a production company who wants to highlight their journey.

Following the Detroit Youth Choir’s run on AGT, a production company is interested in portraying the group’s rise to fame in a new documentary TV series, or docu-series.

Read: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 144,897; Death toll now at 7,010

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, cool Saturday evening; flood advisory in effect

Saturday evening will be fair and cooler. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 40s.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair and Wayne Counties from 5 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • A crowd gathered in Muskegon on Saturday for a President Trump rally. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan schools will be required to provide suicide prevention resources on student IDs under a new law. Click here to read more.
  • Family and friends gathered to remember a 6-year-old boy who was killed in a grizzly triple-homicide in Warren. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan Senator Gary Peters publicly opened up about his personal abortion experience -- which he says saved the life of his then-wife. Click here to read more.

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 --

