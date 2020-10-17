ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday Oct. 16, 2020

Man accused of killing 6-year-old girl in Waterford Twp. drunken driving crash facing 5 charges
DETROIT – A man accused of being drunk and driving recklessly at the time of a four-car crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and injured her parents in Waterford Township is facing five charges.
Trevor Duncan Taylor, 28, of Waterford Township, was driving a white 2016 Hyundai Sonata west on Highland Road at a high speed around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 143,106; Death toll now at 6,987
Metro Detroit weather: Frost advisory after bedtime on Friday night
A Frost Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.
Michigan governor signs Senate Bill 1108 allowing public bodies to meet remotely
On Friday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 1108 which codifies her previous Executive Order that allows public bodies to conduct public meetings remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michigan bans open carry of firearms at voting locations on Election Day
Michigan officials have banned the open carry of firearms at voting locations, clerk’s offices and absent voting counting boards on Election Day.
Judge orders five defendants in domestic terror plot against Michigan governor to stand trial
Lawyers for defendants in the domestic terror plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer say their clients were all talk and never planned to intentionally carry out the plan.
Michigan COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise
Over the past two weeks, it’s becoming clear Michigan is seeing COVID-19 cases rising along with hospitalizations. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last three weeks, including a slight uptick in critical care and ventilator use.
