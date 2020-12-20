Nightside Report Dec. 19, 2020: Family in shock after 2 sisters fatally shot in Detroit, former Michigan Gov. Granholm nominated as Biden’s energy secretary

Police are searching for an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of two women Friday on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the victims -- 21-year-old Shaniya Todd and 18-year-old Shakiya Todd -- were sisters and were killed when a fight turned into a shooting.

The family had to identify the bodies Saturday. They said they’re upset and confused, but hopeful that the information police released on the suspect could lead to an arrest.

Metro Detroit weather: Slippery Saturday evening, but less slippery overnight

Saturday evening will have chilly rain and snow showers in Detroit and other areas south of Eight Mile Road. It will be chilly with temperatures in the middle 30s.

Saturday night will be cloudy with precipitation moving away. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

