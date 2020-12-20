36ºF

News

Nightside Report Dec. 19, 2020: Family in shock after 2 sisters fatally shot in Detroit, former Michigan Gov. Granholm nominated as Biden’s energy secretary

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County, Metro Detroit, Metro Detroit News, Detroit News
Two women shot and killed on Detroit's east side.
Two women shot and killed on Detroit's east side.

Family in ‘complete shock’ after fatal double-shooting, Detroit police seek 18-year-old suspect

Police are searching for an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of two women Friday on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the victims -- 21-year-old Shaniya Todd and 18-year-old Shakiya Todd -- were sisters and were killed when a fight turned into a shooting.

The family had to identify the bodies Saturday. They said they’re upset and confused, but hopeful that the information police released on the suspect could lead to an arrest.

See the full story here.

New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 458,852; Death toll now at 11,461

Metro Detroit weather: Slippery Saturday evening, but less slippery overnight

Saturday evening will have chilly rain and snow showers in Detroit and other areas south of Eight Mile Road. It will be chilly with temperatures in the middle 30s.

Saturday night will be cloudy with precipitation moving away. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • President-elect Joe Biden nominated former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm for head of the Department of Energy. Click here to read more.
  • The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the U.S. apologized for “miscommunication” with states over a change in the number of doses to be delivered in the coming weeks. Click here to read more.
  • A new noninvasive surgery is being offered at Beaumont hospitals that keeps the patient awake for the procedure. Click here to read more.
  • Contradicting top officials, President Trump suggested without evidence that China -- not Russia -- may be behind the cyber espionage operation against the U.S. Click here to read more.

Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 --

🗓 Mark your calendar: Rare ‘Christmas Star’ to be visible for first time in 800 years on Dec. 21

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: