Nightside Report Dec. 19, 2020: Family in shock after 2 sisters fatally shot in Detroit, former Michigan Gov. Granholm nominated as Biden’s energy secretary

Family in ‘complete shock’ after fatal double-shooting, Detroit police seek 18-year-old suspect
Police are searching for an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of two women Friday on Detroit’s east side.
Police said the victims -- 21-year-old Shaniya Todd and 18-year-old Shakiya Todd -- were sisters and were killed when a fight turned into a shooting.
The family had to identify the bodies Saturday. They said they’re upset and confused, but hopeful that the information police released on the suspect could lead to an arrest.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 458,852; Death toll now at 11,461
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Slippery Saturday evening, but less slippery overnight
Saturday evening will have chilly rain and snow showers in Detroit and other areas south of Eight Mile Road. It will be chilly with temperatures in the middle 30s.
Saturday night will be cloudy with precipitation moving away. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.
4 Fast Facts
- President-elect Joe Biden nominated former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm for head of the Department of Energy. Click here to read more.
- The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the U.S. apologized for “miscommunication” with states over a change in the number of doses to be delivered in the coming weeks. Click here to read more.
- A new noninvasive surgery is being offered at Beaumont hospitals that keeps the patient awake for the procedure. Click here to read more.
- Contradicting top officials, President Trump suggested without evidence that China -- not Russia -- may be behind the cyber espionage operation against the U.S. Click here to read more.