Nightside Report Jan. 10, 2021: Michigan to enter next virus vaccine phase Monday, Pelosi says House will impeach Trump

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

A doctor prepares to administer a vaccine injection to Claudia Scott-Mighty, a patient care director at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Bronxville, N.Y. The second round of the vaccine increases its efficacy to 95%, according to Pfizer. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Michigan enters new vaccine phase Monday amid lagging rollout

Michigan will move into the next phase of vaccinations Monday, which includes teachers, first responders, childcare providers and residents 65 years of age and older.

Eligible essential workers, teachers and childcare workers will be notified by their employers about vaccine clinic dates and locations, Gov. Whitmer said. Eligible residents should not go to any of the clinics without an appointment.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 519,082; Death toll now at 13,354

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday evening under mostly cloudy skies

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. We’ll have a light wind with subfreezing conditions overnight. So, as the temperatures get closer to the dew point temperatures by dawn, frost and patchy fog will form. Lows will be in the low 20s.

4 Fast Facts

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump unless the vice president and Cabinet invoke constitutional authority to force him out. Click here to read more.
  • A man who was holding two children hostage inside a home on Detroit’s west side surrendered Sunday. Click here to read more.
  • Beaumont Health says its server capacity has been increased to account for an influx of patients interested in scheduling appointments for COVID vaccinations after its system crashed Friday. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan State Police are investigating a Bagley Township single-vehicle crash that sent seven teens to the hospital. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

