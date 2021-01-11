Nightside Report Jan. 10, 2021: Michigan to enter next virus vaccine phase Monday, Pelosi says House will impeach Trump

A doctor prepares to administer a vaccine injection to Claudia Scott-Mighty, a patient care director at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Bronxville, N.Y. The second round of the vaccine increases its efficacy to 95%, according to Pfizer. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

Michigan will move into the next phase of vaccinations Monday, which includes teachers, first responders, childcare providers and residents 65 years of age and older.

Eligible essential workers, teachers and childcare workers will be notified by their employers about vaccine clinic dates and locations, Gov. Whitmer said. Eligible residents should not go to any of the clinics without an appointment.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. We’ll have a light wind with subfreezing conditions overnight. So, as the temperatures get closer to the dew point temperatures by dawn, frost and patchy fog will form. Lows will be in the low 20s.

