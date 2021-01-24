Nightside Report Jan. 23, 2021: Matthew Stafford to part ways with Detroit Lions, winning $1B Mega Millions ticket sold in Novi

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford requests trade amid front office overhaul
The Matthew Stafford era could be coming to an end in Detroit.
A reporter with the NFL first broke the news Saturday, saying, “After meetings in recent weeks in which Stafford expressed a desire for a fresh start, the Lions understood his position and plan to begin discussing trade options in the coming weeks for their star quarterback, per sources.”
Local 4 sources have confirmed that Stafford approached the team with idea of being traded.
Click here for the full story.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 548,069; Death toll now at 14,291
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Cold, cloudy Saturday evening gives way to snowy Sunday
Saturday evening will be very cold under fair to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the middle 20s.
Saturday night will have increasing clouds with frigid conditions. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s.
4 Fast Facts
- The winning Mega Millions lottery ticket -- worth $1 billion -- was sold at a Kroger in Novi. Click here to read more.
- Health officials are urging residents to get tested after five cases of a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus are identified in Michigan. Click here to read more.
- Larry King, a broadcasting giant for a half-century, died Saturday at 87 years old. Click here to read more.
- A Rochester Hills home caught fire on Saturday for the second time since Christmas Eve. Click here to read more.