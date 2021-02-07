Nightside Report Feb. 6, 2021: Saturday night snow heading for Metro Detroit, winter weather expected to cause more ice jams along St. Clair River

Bitter cold causes more flooding concerns along St. Clair River
A State of Emergency was declared in Saint Clair County due to the flooding along its titular river, and ongoing cold weather is expected to bring more ice jams, causing more flooding concerns for residents.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 567,648; Death toll now at 14,894
Metro Detroit weather: Snowfall to start near midnight Saturday
We remain in winter’s icy grip Saturday evening and overnight. More snow arrives with a storm system traveling to our south. Most, if not all, of the new snow will fall overnight while many Detroiters are sleeping. A light blanket of snow will greet us Sunday morning.
- The state of Michigan has issued more citations for 20 businesses accused of failing to comply with health and safety protocols designed to protect employees. Click here to read more.
- Several members of Michigan’s congressional delegation are backing a bill that would help neighborhoods rebound from the current financial crisis. Click here to read more.
- A family of three is OK after the garage connected to their Rochester Hills home caught fire. Click here to read more.
- A new exhibit at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit is celebrating the work of Black artists through books. Click here to read more.
