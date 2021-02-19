Nightside Report Feb. 18, 2021: Macomb County restaurants file lawsuit seeking compensation for profit loss amid pandemic, COVID vaccine shipments to Michigan delayed amid severe weather

Macomb County restaurants file lawsuit seeking compensation for COVID-19 precautions, profit loss
DETROIT – The Macomb County Restaurant, Bar, and Banquet Association have asked for a jury trial in an attempt to for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to pay for the losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first 10 pages of its 17-page court filling goes over the challenges the service industry has faced during the coronavirus crisis.
The association is angry about the ups and down, and they’re looking for the state to not just funnel federal funds their way.
