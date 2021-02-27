Nightside Report Feb. 26, 2021: Woman killed in fight between son, parents in Huron Township; FDA panel votes to recommend Johnson & Johnson vaccine emergency use authorization

Woman killed in fight between son, parents in Huron Township
DETROIT – New information was released Friday regarding the wild chain of events that left a Huron Township mother dead from a stab wound.
Police said the parents had some sort of altercation with their son inside a home on Judd Road when the mother was fatally wounded.
“Something you never expect and it’s completely disheartening,” said Everette Robbins the Director of Public Safety with Huron Township Police. “This is a mother, son and father. There was a domestic dispute of some sort inside the house.
