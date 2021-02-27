Nightside Report Feb. 26, 2021: Woman killed in fight between son, parents in Huron Township; FDA panel votes to recommend Johnson & Johnson vaccine emergency use authorization

Woman killed in fight between son, parents in Huron Township

DETROIT – New information was released Friday regarding the wild chain of events that left a Huron Township mother dead from a stab wound.

Police said the parents had some sort of altercation with their son inside a home on Judd Road when the mother was fatally wounded.

“Something you never expect and it’s completely disheartening,” said Everette Robbins the Director of Public Safety with Huron Township Police. “This is a mother, son and father. There was a domestic dispute of some sort inside the house.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down rain chances for warm weekend

Weekend temperatures are still looking warmer, but we’re shuffling rain chances for the two days.

Click here to read more.

Ad

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

FDA advisory panel votes to recommend Johnson & Johnson vaccine emergency use authorization

The Food and Drug Administration advisory panel unanimously voted Friday afternoon to recommend the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization.

For eight hours, the group of independent experts had reviewed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

The FDA is expected to make the final decision Saturday.

Click here to read more.

Court documents outline allegations against John Geddert, charges he faced before he killed himself

John Geddert, the former U.S. Olympics coach and former owner of Twistars Gymnastics, killed himself Thursday just hours after he was charged with multiple felonies.

Ad

Geddert would have faced multiple counts of human trafficking, some involving minors. He was also charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, the investigation into Geddert began in February of 2019. The investigation dug into Geddert’s past and statements he made to Michigan State University Police when they were conducting sexual assault investigations into Larry Nassar. Nassar was sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young athletes.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 --