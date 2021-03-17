Nightside Report March 16, 2021: How to track your $1,400 stimulus payment, Social workers will go with Livonia police on mental health crisis calls

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun, with the aim of having the first payments start showing up in bank accounts this weekend. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

When will you get your stimulus payment? Here’s how to track the $1,400

DETROIT – Stimulus checks started rolling into bank accounts over the weekend but there are still a lot of people with questions about their stimulus payment.

There is an online tracking tool that will give you an idea of when you’ll receive your payment.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Cold temperatures before the return of spring

There’s a lot to look forward to as spring arrives on Saturday, but our coldest numbers will happen before that milestone.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

4 hard-hit Metro Detroit areas to get first vaccine appointments at Ford Field

Michigan residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. The vaccination site is set to officially open on March 24.

Ad

Chris Ruzzin is disabled and in a wheelchair, but he works for the Detroit Lions and has been called to work the mass vaccination clinic that starts Wednesday at Ford Field. He said he’s excited to be a part of the effort.

Click here to read more.

Michigan governor’s workgroup lays groundwork for return-to-office plan

As vaccinations ramp up there are still questions about when it is safe for office workers to head back into work.

On Tuesday, a group of business and health leaders laid the groundwork to answer that very question.

Click here to read more.

Michigan Republicans hint at pursuing special prosecutor on nursing homes

To say Republicans are not satisfied with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s decision not to investigate nursing home deaths is an understatement.

Ad

On Tuesday, Sen. Jim Runestad of the 15th district, who is leading the charge on the issue pointed at the possibility of bringing in lawyers.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Monday, March 15, 2021 --