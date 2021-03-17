Nightside Report March 16, 2021: How to track your $1,400 stimulus payment, Social workers will go with Livonia police on mental health crisis calls

When will you get your stimulus payment? Here’s how to track the $1,400
DETROIT – Stimulus checks started rolling into bank accounts over the weekend but there are still a lot of people with questions about their stimulus payment.
There is an online tracking tool that will give you an idea of when you’ll receive your payment.
Metro Detroit weather: Cold temperatures before the return of spring
There’s a lot to look forward to as spring arrives on Saturday, but our coldest numbers will happen before that milestone.
4 Fast Facts
- Social workers will be sent out with Livonia police officers when officers are responding to a mental health crisis call through a new Crisis Support Team. Click here to read more.
- Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief, David LeValley, recently spoke to Local 4 News about the crash that happened last Thursday involving a Tesla and tractor trailer in southwest Detroit. Click here to read more.
- Police said that a nurse has been arrested for trying to steal doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the TCF Center in Detroit. Click here to read more.
- A learning center opened its doors in Detroit after receiving some support from a Motor City Match program grant. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
4 hard-hit Metro Detroit areas to get first vaccine appointments at Ford Field
Michigan residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. The vaccination site is set to officially open on March 24.
Chris Ruzzin is disabled and in a wheelchair, but he works for the Detroit Lions and has been called to work the mass vaccination clinic that starts Wednesday at Ford Field. He said he’s excited to be a part of the effort.
Michigan governor’s workgroup lays groundwork for return-to-office plan
As vaccinations ramp up there are still questions about when it is safe for office workers to head back into work.
On Tuesday, a group of business and health leaders laid the groundwork to answer that very question.
Michigan Republicans hint at pursuing special prosecutor on nursing homes
To say Republicans are not satisfied with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s decision not to investigate nursing home deaths is an understatement.
On Tuesday, Sen. Jim Runestad of the 15th district, who is leading the charge on the issue pointed at the possibility of bringing in lawyers.