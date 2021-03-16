Nightside Report March 15, 2021: Nurse fired after sharing video from inside Detroit hospital still helping fight COVID pandemic, Dearborn community rallies around family after 9-year-old boy dies in sledding incident

Nurse fired over video inside hospital 1 year ago still helps fight the pandemic

Nurse fired after sharing video from inside DMC Sinai Grace Hospital still helping fight COVID pandemic

DETROIT – It was almost exactly a year ago when a wave of COVID patients was starting to overwhelm hospitals.

A Metro Detroit nurse took a video inside Sinai Grace Hospital and spoke about the need for more supplies.

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley spoke with Kenisa Barkai. She said she has found new ways to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Detroit weather: Wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow moves in Monday evening

Spring hasn’t sprung just yet. A wintry mix and even some accumulating snow is rolling in.

Click here to read the full forecast.

Ad

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Nessel declines GOP request to probe Michigan COVID nursing home deaths

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday declined Republicans’ request to investigate whether nursing home orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led to COVID-19 deaths or if related data is inaccurate, citing a lack of evidence that any law was violated.

There are allegations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration falsified figures to downplay deaths in nursing homes.

Click here to read more.

You can now register to get vaccinated against COVID at Ford Field

Health officials announced on Friday that Ford Field is becoming one of 20 mass vaccination sites in the country.

On Monday, it was expected that the first appointments would open up for the mass vaccination site. But a last-minute change put the process on hold until 5:45 p.m.

Ad

Click here to read more.

Read More

Sunday, March 14, 2021 --