Nightside Report May 13, 2021: Adult posts threatening message online about 9-year-old hockey player, Michigan’s mask mandate still in effect despite new CDC guidelines

Adult posts threatening message online about 9-year-old hockey player from Waterford

DETROIT – A youth hockey league based out of Waterford is investigating a threatening post an adult made online about one of its players.

The man posted the message on the Puck54 website about a 9-year-old after a Lakeland Hockey Association game. Officials said the comment referenced giving rope to the child so he could hang himself.

“The comments although tasteless do not rise to a criminal matter and are considered free speech,” investigators said.

The detective on the case spoke to the coach of the team who then spoke to the parents of the child. The coaches impression is that people “are making a bigger deal out of this than they feel warranted,” according to officials.

