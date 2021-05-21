Car show canceled; CM Hayner faces recall effort; bald eagle rescue

In 2016, Laith Al-Saadi secured himself a spot in the finale of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Happy Friday!

As more and more events get canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns, one announcement this week felt like a small glimmer of hope. The Ark and Ann Arbor Summer Festival have partnered to bring three live concerts -- yes, in-person! -- to Fuller Park at the end of June.

The event will act as a joint fundraiser for the two organizations that have canceled shows for over a year now, and one show will feature Ann Arbor’s very own Laith Al-Saadi.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today and will be limited.

Have a great weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

🗣 Residents have launched an effort to recall City Councilmember Jeff Hayner (D-Ward 1) over his recent use of explicit homophobic and racist language. (WEMU)

Ad

📸 A trail camera captured two men destroying a “Black Lives Matter” sign outside a local farm less than 12 hours after it was displayed. (MLive)

💉 The Washtenaw County Health Department has partnered with several area schools to host pop-up COVID vaccination sites for residents 12 years of age and up. Here’s another list of upcoming vaccination clinics in the county. (A4)

Ad

🏫 The Health Department also issued a new health order requiring K-12 students to quarantine following a COVID exposure. See the details here. (A4)

⛺️ A body was found inside a tent in the Bluffs Nature Area on Wednesday. A parks worker discovered the body while clearing tents from the area, according to police. (A4)

🦅 Here’s your happy story of the week: An American bald eagle tangled in a fishing line was rescued by Humane Society of Huron Valley officers near Argo Park. The raptor, named Henry, is featured on an online nest cam with his mate and their eaglet and viewers had become concerned after he went missing. (A4)

Ad

🌳 University of Michigan students are seeking feedback from residents about neighborhood parks in a new survey. It takes 10 minutes to complete, and results will be presented to the city of Ann Arbor. (A4)

🤒 People who suffered severe cases of COVID-19 are more likely to experience long-haul symptoms, according to a new U-M study. (A4)

Ad

📝 A 19-year-old Ann Arborite was a finalist in the prestigious National Youth Poet Laureate Program (Amanda Gorman is a former winner). Read our interview with Faye Harrison. (A4)

🚘 Ann Arbor’s Rolling Sculpture Car Show has been canceled for the second straight year due to the pandemic. (A4)

🥕 Food Gatherers’ annual Grillin’ fundraiser has been canceled again due to COVID safety concerns. In lieu of the event, the food rescue organization launched a new matching campaign. (A4)

Ad

🎤 Former U-M Men’s Basketball head coach John Beilein and others will be guest storytellers at Michigan Medicine’s Big Hearts for Seniors annual fundraiser next week. (A4)

🎦 Many years from now, we’ll look back at photos in disbelief at just how much the pandemic changed our daily lives. Here’s a great photo essay on what that change looked like at the Michigan and State theaters. (Michigan Daily)

Ad

👃 What do two U-M professors and one scent expert do during a pandemic? Lead fascinating virtual workshops with home-delivered scent kits, of course. (A4)

🤝 See which local organizations received grants totaling $825,000 from United Way of Washtenaw County. (A4)

🍜 One silver lining of the pandemic? The pop-up food community it created locally, giving small business owners a shot in a competitive industry. (Eater Detroit)

Ad

Good to know:

📚 Literati Bookstore has reopened after a 14-month closure. Wonder what people are telling the public typewriter now... (A4)

🎥 The Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival kicks off tomorrow. The virtual event -- which allows you to stream movies straight to your home TV -- will run through August. (A4)

🚦 A free autonomous shuttle service will launch on downtown streets in the fall as part of a new research project by May Mobility, Mcity and Ann Arbor SPARK. (A4)

Ad

💦 Several Ann Arbor parks are hiring for summer staff positions. See what’s available here. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“(Art Fair) is a huge, huge boom to the local economy. Every restaurant is full all the time, every hotel is full. We’re packed from dawn until dusk, so it’s a huge loss to the community.”

- Ed Davidson, owner of Bivouac shares what a second straight year of no Art Fair means for downtown businesses

🗨 Have something to share? Write me anytime at mbruckner@wdiv.com.

Ad

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

🦠 COVID WATCH: For daily COVID-19 news and analysis in Michigan, sign up for ClickOnDetroit’s Morning Report newsletter.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.