Nightside Report June 7, 2021: Lawsuit: 2 young girls sexually assaulted by vision specialist at Metro Detroit schools, Man injured after dog attack in Southgate neighborhood

Lawsuit: 2 young girls sexually assaulted by vision specialist at Metro Detroit schools

DETROIT – A federal lawsuit has been filed against two Metro Detroit school districts and some administrators after two young girls said they were sexually assaulted by a vision specialist in separate incidents.

Both incidents happened a year apart at a school in Garden City, according to the lawsuit. The vision specialist was contracted by Livonia Public Schools.

Both girls are special needs students who require help with their vision and mobility. Each girl reported the assault to her mother, and they both described similar experiences.

“He thought he could get away with the abuse by targeting young visually impaired elementary school girls, but he was wrong,” attorney Parker Stinar said.

Click here to read more.

Ad

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 890,764; Death toll now at 19,376

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Plenty of humidity, rain chances this week

Temperatures are dipping a bit this week, but humidity is headed in the other direction. Meanwhile, rain chances won’t be hard to find.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan residents on unemployment will have to follow new certification schedule

Michigan residents who need to report work search activity by phone will have to follow a new certification schedule

As of May 30, residents collected benefits to search for work. Claimants who receive unemployment benefits are required to search for work and report at least one work search activity per week when they certify for benefits.

Ad

Click here to read more.

CDC urges teens to get vaccinated against COVID as hospitalizations increase in adolescents

There continues to be encouraging news in the battle against COVID, with the numbers of new cases down 35% in a week.

The CDC is very concerned that there has been an increase in the number of teenagers with COVID who have been hospitalized.

Click here to read more.

Michigan GOP files complaint against Gov. Whitmer over flight to Florida

Members of the Michigan Republican Party are speaking out after a campaign finance complaint was filed last week.

On Monday, Republicans did not have anything to add to their complaint. However, they gave broad strokes of what they think Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did wrong.

Ad

Click here to read more.

Read More

Sunday, June 6, 2021 --