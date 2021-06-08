Nightside Report June 7, 2021: Lawsuit: 2 young girls sexually assaulted by vision specialist at Metro Detroit schools, Man injured after dog attack in Southgate neighborhood

Lawsuit: 2 young girls sexually assaulted by vision specialist at Metro Detroit schools
DETROIT – A federal lawsuit has been filed against two Metro Detroit school districts and some administrators after two young girls said they were sexually assaulted by a vision specialist in separate incidents.
Both incidents happened a year apart at a school in Garden City, according to the lawsuit. The vision specialist was contracted by Livonia Public Schools.
Both girls are special needs students who require help with their vision and mobility. Each girl reported the assault to her mother, and they both described similar experiences.
“He thought he could get away with the abuse by targeting young visually impaired elementary school girls, but he was wrong,” attorney Parker Stinar said.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 890,764; Death toll now at 19,376
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Plenty of humidity, rain chances this week
Temperatures are dipping a bit this week, but humidity is headed in the other direction. Meanwhile, rain chances won’t be hard to find.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Justin Danich was at the corner of Leroy Street and Cameron Avenue in Southgate Sunday evening when he came across a woman walking her dog. Click here to read more.
- On Facebook one man claimed that Southfield police pepper sprayed and threw him to the ground. Click here to read more.
- Police said they’d step up patrols at the Orleans Landing development along the Riverfront after a Local 4 Defenders investigation revealed concerns from residents. Click here to read more.
- Authorities using a backhoe were digging at a Detroit cemetery Monday in response to complaints that some deceased might not be buried in the right graves. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Michigan residents on unemployment will have to follow new certification schedule
Michigan residents who need to report work search activity by phone will have to follow a new certification schedule
As of May 30, residents collected benefits to search for work. Claimants who receive unemployment benefits are required to search for work and report at least one work search activity per week when they certify for benefits.
CDC urges teens to get vaccinated against COVID as hospitalizations increase in adolescents
There continues to be encouraging news in the battle against COVID, with the numbers of new cases down 35% in a week.
The CDC is very concerned that there has been an increase in the number of teenagers with COVID who have been hospitalized.
Michigan GOP files complaint against Gov. Whitmer over flight to Florida
Members of the Michigan Republican Party are speaking out after a campaign finance complaint was filed last week.
On Monday, Republicans did not have anything to add to their complaint. However, they gave broad strokes of what they think Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did wrong.