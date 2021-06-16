Nightside Report June 15, 2021: How business owners feel about Gov. Whitmer’s $300 back-to-work bonus, Half million excess COVID vaccine doses set to expire in Michigan

How business owners feel about Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s $300 back-to-work bonus

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $300 weekly back-to-work bonus as an incentive to get eligible workers back into the workforce.

The goal of the incentive is to ensure that Michiganders no longer have to choose between going back to work or still collecting a weekly unemployment check.

Whitmer said it’s a great way for everyone to transition back into the workforce following the COVID pandemic.

Metro Detroit weather: High temperatures in the 70s with low humidity expected Wednesday

We’re finally locked into some perfect conditions, but how long will our luck hold out?

Half million excess COVID vaccine doses set to expire in Michigan

Thousands of unwanted COVID vaccine doses are set to expire in Michigan and Canadian officials are asking for access to them so they don’t go to waste.

“I would just ask the politicians do everything you can to not let these vaccines go to waste,” David Musyj, with Windsor Regional Hospital, said.

Common cold starts to spread fast as COVID restrictions are lifted

Masks, social distancing and staying home didn’t just protect people from COVID -- it also protected people from colds.

A common cold virus (RSV) is spreading across the South. The spread is causing an unusual wave of late spring disease, according to the CDC.

