Nightside Report July 7, 2021: Health officials report spike in RSV cases after COVID restrictions are lifted, EPA administrator visits Flint

Health officials report spike in RSV cases after COVID restrictions are lifted

DETROIT – The pandemic precautions kept most of the normal childhood illness away but now that many of those precautions are gone children are getting sick again.

The situation had led to an increase in an illness that is not normally seen much in the summer months. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness from September to April.

According to the CDC, the number of cases has skyrocketed this summer. They want parents and pediatricians to be on guard, especially in very young children.

When all three of their children developed runny noses, Jenna Giddens said she and her wife didn’t think much of it.

Metro Detroit weather: Heat relents, but storm chances continue

We’ve passed the hottest part of the week, but storm chances remain.

What does the ‘historic’ Michigan education funding bill mean for your child?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan funding bill on Wednesday giving Michigan’s K-12 schools a boost.

“I’m proud to be here today to sign this bill because this is about critical investment in our kids, in our teachers, our parapros, administration and all the different pieces that make public education work for our children,” Whitmer said.

Michigan Secretary of State expanding branch hours to help clear backlog

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced some changes to help clear up a backlog caused by the COVID pandemic.

The Secretary of State branches are open, but many residents said they’ve had trouble booking appointments.

