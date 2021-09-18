Nightside Report Sept. 17, 2021: Man posing as FedEx driver stealing packages in Oakland County, Detroit residents call for evacuations in neighborhood after ground shift damages area

Man posing as FedEx driver reportedly following delivery truck, stealing packages in Oakland County
DETROIT – It’s not just random anymore -- some suspected package thieves are posing as delivery drivers and that’s just the start.
Doorbell cameras are catching the suspects in the act multiple times.
Kenyata Christian and her family want to warn residents about the new way porch pirates are taking packages.
The moment her son James’ package was delivered to their Oak Park home by FedEx, a man wearing a FedEx shirt arrived at their door smoking a cigarette and made off with the package.
FDA’s advisory panel recommends Pfizer booster for 65 and older, those at high risk
Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.
The twin votes represented a heavy blow to the Biden administration’s sweeping effort, announced a month ago, to shore up nearly all Americans’ protection amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.