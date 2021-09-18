Nightside Report Sept. 17, 2021: Man posing as FedEx driver stealing packages in Oakland County, Detroit residents call for evacuations in neighborhood after ground shift damages area

Porch pirates using crafty new tactics to steal packages in Oakland County

Man posing as FedEx driver reportedly following delivery truck, stealing packages in Oakland County

DETROIT – It’s not just random anymore -- some suspected package thieves are posing as delivery drivers and that’s just the start.

Doorbell cameras are catching the suspects in the act multiple times.

Kenyata Christian and her family want to warn residents about the new way porch pirates are taking packages.

The moment her son James’ package was delivered to their Oak Park home by FedEx, a man wearing a FedEx shirt arrived at their door smoking a cigarette and made off with the package.

