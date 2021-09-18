Partly Cloudy icon
Nightside Report Sept. 17, 2021: Man posing as FedEx driver stealing packages in Oakland County, Detroit residents call for evacuations in neighborhood after ground shift damages area

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Porch pirates using crafty new tactics to steal packages in Oakland County
Porch pirates using crafty new tactics to steal packages in Oakland County (WDIV)

Man posing as FedEx driver reportedly following delivery truck, stealing packages in Oakland County

DETROIT – It’s not just random anymore -- some suspected package thieves are posing as delivery drivers and that’s just the start.

Doorbell cameras are catching the suspects in the act multiple times.

Kenyata Christian and her family want to warn residents about the new way porch pirates are taking packages.

The moment her son James’ package was delivered to their Oak Park home by FedEx, a man wearing a FedEx shirt arrived at their door smoking a cigarette and made off with the package.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan reports 5,616 new COVID cases, 68 deaths -- average of 2,808 cases per day

4 Fast Facts

  • A group of residents and community leaders called for evacuations in a southwest Detroit neighborhood Friday as crews continue to investigate what caused an unexplained ground shift that a week prior. Click here to read more.
  • The daughter of an elderly couple in Bloomfield Hills reached out to the Help Me Hank team because of deliveries that were being made to her parents’ home. Click here to read more.
  • The attorney who was putting together the defense for Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones departed the case Friday morning. Click here to read more.
  • After nearly six years of planning, fundraising and work, the Oudolf Garden Detroit on Belle Isle finally opened to the public. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

FDA’s advisory panel recommends Pfizer booster for 65 and older, those at high risk

Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

The twin votes represented a heavy blow to the Biden administration’s sweeping effort, announced a month ago, to shore up nearly all Americans’ protection amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

Click here to read more.

Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

