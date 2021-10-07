Nightside Report Oct. 6, 2021: Sterling Heights police officers help man hook up new TV after pulling him over for speeding, Parents charged after 14-month-old boy found dead at Farmington Hills motel

Sterling Heights police officers help man hook up new TV after pulling him over for speeding
DETROIT – A Macomb County man was having a rough day until he was pulled over by police.
David, 79, was pulled over at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. The longtime Sterling Heights resident was pulled over for speeding. Police said he was visibly upset and crying.
“I really try to drive right and I bought a television today because I wanted to make the wife happy, you know? And I can’t get it hooked up,” David said.
Officer Kevin Coates could tell the elderly man was having a bad day. There were a number of problems going on at home and David needed help with a simple task.
