Nightside Report Oct. 14, 2021: Metro Detroit restaurant featured as one of the best in the country by ‘New York Times’; Suspect arrested in abduction, sexual assault of 9-year-old girl in Detroit

DETROIT – Metro Detroit restaurant featured as one of the best in the country by ‘New York Times’

AlTayeb in Dearborn and Garden City is celebrating national attention even as so many businesses struggle in the age of COVID.

“The New York Times” released a list of the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants across the country Tuesday. The only restaurant that’s from Michigan is AlTayeb.

Making that list was a surprise to the family who owns and runs the restaurant.

Mirna Hamade described the moment they got the news. “They just said we came in a few times. We tried your food, we really like it and we want to feature you.”

Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms arrive Thursday, stay for Friday

A cold front with a line of showers and thunderstorms is arriving Thursday afternoon and evening. It remains warm and mild before midnight, then cools down afterward. More rain is likely Friday and straggles into Saturday morning. It will be drier and cooler for the rest of the Motor City’s weekend.

FDA advisory committee votes to approve Moderna vaccine booster shots for vulnerable groups

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory voted in favor of recommending booster doses of the Moderna vaccine Thursday for people age 65 and older, people ages 18-64 at high risk for severe COVID-19 and people ages 18-64 with frequent institutional or occupational exposures.

The outside panel of experts voted unanimously in favor of offering Moderna boosters to those specific groups of people, at least six months after their second dose.

Michigan lawmakers advance measure to end ‘tampon tax’

The Michigan House advanced legislation Thursday that would eliminate sales taxes on menstrual products, bringing the state one step closer to abolishing the so-called “tampon tax.”

The legislation, if passed by the Senate and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, would eliminate the 6% sales tax on menstrual products as “luxury items.” The proposal passed with bipartisan support 94-13.

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021