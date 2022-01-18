Nightside Report Jan. 17, 2022: Are there over-the-counter drugs that help fight COVID?; Entire block looks like frozen pond after water main breaks in Detroit

Are there over-the-counter drugs that help fight COVID?
DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.
Entire block looks like frozen pond after water main breaks on Detroit’s west side
An entire neighborhood block in Detroit looks like a frozen pond after a water main broke on the city’s west side.
The break left cars stuck in feet of water and ice. Residents are trapped at home because of the icy mess.
🏥Michigan reports 37,114 new COVID cases, 251 deaths -- average of 18,557 cases per day
Family searches Detroit neighborhood for missing teen
A family was joined by community members on Monday as the canvassed a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Zion Rachelle Foster was last seen on Jan. 4 at her home in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe, according to authorities.
Survivor of Pontiac fire that killed 2, injured 5 speaks out: ‘I don’t know how I made it’
Two people were killed and five others were injured early Monday morning in a Pontiac fire, officials said.
The fire began at 2:44 a.m. Monday (Jan. 17) at a home in the 800 block of St. Clair Street, near Kennett Road and Baldwin Avenue, according to authorities. Eleven adults lived inside the home.
Detroit woman gifted new ramp after hit-and-run driver crashes into home
A woman is getting a new ramp on her home in Detroit after a hit-and-run driver crashed into her previous ramp and destroyed it.
Debra Haynes-Knot has been unable to get in and out of her home without help since the crash. Daryl Kreip is the President of Designer Krafts, a deck company out of Roseville. He saw the previous report on the crash and got in touch with Debra Haynes-Knot right away.