Nightside Report Jan. 19, 2022: Man charged in death of 1-year-old girl, patients demand answers after dentist office closes without warning

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after 1-year-old Roseville girl dies from head injury
DETROIT – A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 1-year-old Roseville girl.
Layla Connors was transported to a hospital for an unexplained head injury in December. She was pronounced dead on Dec. 19, 2021, according to police.
Patients demand answers after Always Gentle Dentistry in Dearborn closes without warning
Patients are searching for a dentist who abruptly closed her office, leaving some families stuck.
A family reached out to Help Me Hank after paying for their daughter’s braces. Once the braces were put on the dentist appears to have taken off.
🏥Michigan reports 86,009 new COVID cases, 501 deaths -- average of 17,202 cases per day
Michigan hospital officials cite first signs of early progress since COVID omicron surge
For the first time since the start of the COVID omicron surge in Michigan, hospital officials with the Henry Ford Health System said they’re starting to see some signs of early progress.
“These trends are aligning and pointing in the right direction,” said Bob Riney, president of health care operations and COO at Henry Ford Health.
🌨️Metro Detroit weather: Colder air approaches, snow possible early next week
Fundraiser started to help family of Oxford High School shooting victim Tate Myre
A fundraiser has been started to help the family of Oxford High School Shooting victim Tate Myre.
Myre, 16, was among four students killed Nov. 30, 2021 when a classmate opened fire inside the high school.
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Ernest Robinson dies from COVID
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of another one of their own to COVID. Cpl. Ernest Robinson died Tuesday morning, he was 50 years old.
“He will truly be missed. He just sung the National Anthem for us just about over a month ago,” Sheriff Raphael Washington said. “One of our bright stars in the sheriff’s office.”