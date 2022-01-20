Nightside Report Jan. 19, 2022: Man charged in death of 1-year-old girl, patients demand answers after dentist office closes without warning

DETROIT – A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 1-year-old Roseville girl.

Layla Connors was transported to a hospital for an unexplained head injury in December. She was pronounced dead on Dec. 19, 2021, according to police.

Patients are searching for a dentist who abruptly closed her office, leaving some families stuck.

A family reached out to Help Me Hank after paying for their daughter’s braces. Once the braces were put on the dentist appears to have taken off.

For the first time since the start of the COVID omicron surge in Michigan, hospital officials with the Henry Ford Health System said they’re starting to see some signs of early progress.

“These trends are aligning and pointing in the right direction,” said Bob Riney, president of health care operations and COO at Henry Ford Health.

A fundraiser has been started to help the family of Oxford High School Shooting victim Tate Myre.

Myre, 16, was among four students killed Nov. 30, 2021 when a classmate opened fire inside the high school.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of another one of their own to COVID. Cpl. Ernest Robinson died Tuesday morning, he was 50 years old.

“He will truly be missed. He just sung the National Anthem for us just about over a month ago,” Sheriff Raphael Washington said. “One of our bright stars in the sheriff’s office.”

