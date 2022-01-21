17º

Nightside Report Jan. 20, 2022: Police question missing girl’s cousin, man charged after officers find severely burned woman

Police question cousin of 17-year-old Eastpointe girl who has been missing for more than 2 weeks

DETROIT – There have been multiple new developments in the disappearance of a 17-year-old from Eastpointe.

Zion Rachelle Foster was last seen on Jan. 4 at her home in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe, according to authorities.

Man charged after Detroit officers find severely burned woman who could barely move

A man is facing charges after officers said they discovered a woman with severe burns who could barely move lying on a bed in a Detroit basement.

Police were called around 10:40 p.m. Jan. 14 to a home in the 20000 block of Packard Street. They said they had received a tip that a woman was being held against her will and tortured.

🏥Michigan reports 86,009 new COVID cases, 501 deaths -- average of 17,202 cases per day

Boyfriend charged with murdering, dismembering missing Detroit mother

The boyfriend of a Detroit mother who was reported missing last month has been charged with killing her and dismembering her body, officials said.

Detroit police Chief James White said Wednesday (Jan. 19) that all signs pointed to human remains discovered at a home on Detroit’s west side belonging to Latima Warren, 33.

🌨️Metro Detroit weather: Staying cold, but adding snowflakes to the mix

People living in Clinton Township say they’re not receiving mail

Issues with mail delivery in Clinton Township have residents reaching out to the Help Me Hank team for an investigation.

Is the COVID surge causing new delays? Local 4′s Hank Winchester spoke to people who have been impacted by the mail delays.

Former employees of United Electrical Contractors detail allegations of ‘rampant racism’ in lawsuit

Six former employees of United Electrical Contractors filed a lawsuit against the Lansing-based company.

The lawsuit accuses mid to high level management of racial harassment on job sites.

