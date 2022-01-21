Nightside Report Jan. 20, 2022: Police question missing girl’s cousin, man charged after officers find severely burned woman

Police question cousin of 17-year-old Eastpointe girl who has been missing for more than 2 weeks

DETROIT – There have been multiple new developments in the disappearance of a 17-year-old from Eastpointe.

Zion Rachelle Foster was last seen on Jan. 4 at her home in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe, according to authorities.

A man is facing charges after officers said they discovered a woman with severe burns who could barely move lying on a bed in a Detroit basement.

Police were called around 10:40 p.m. Jan. 14 to a home in the 20000 block of Packard Street. They said they had received a tip that a woman was being held against her will and tortured.

The boyfriend of a Detroit mother who was reported missing last month has been charged with killing her and dismembering her body, officials said.

Detroit police Chief James White said Wednesday (Jan. 19) that all signs pointed to human remains discovered at a home on Detroit’s west side belonging to Latima Warren, 33.

Issues with mail delivery in Clinton Township have residents reaching out to the Help Me Hank team for an investigation.

Is the COVID surge causing new delays? Local 4′s Hank Winchester spoke to people who have been impacted by the mail delays.

Six former employees of United Electrical Contractors filed a lawsuit against the Lansing-based company.

The lawsuit accuses mid to high level management of racial harassment on job sites.

