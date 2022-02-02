Nightside Report Feb. 1, 2022: Track ongoing Metro Detroit school closures ahead of major snowstorm

Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list here
DETROIT – Snow days -- or virtual days -- are highly likely this week, perhaps even for multiple days, with a big snowstorm on the horizon in Southeast Michigan. Track school closings here.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday and Thursday for all of Metro Detroit. Snow totals over the two days could top more than 16 inches of snow in some areas. Which means school closings are likely Wednesday thru Friday.
Detroit police: 18-year-old girl hospitalized after being repeatedly run over in school parking lot
Police are investigating an attack in a school parking lot that left a teen in critical condition.
An 18-year-old girl was repeatedly run over by a vehicle on Monday (Jan. 31) on the city’s east side, according to police.
🏥Michigan reports 27,423 new COVID cases, 379 deaths -- average of 13,712 cases per day
Metro Detroiter’s stock up on food, gas ahead of incoming snowstorm
Although it may be the calm before the storm outside right now, that is not the case at grocery stores and gas stations across Metro Detroit.
People are scrambling to stock up ahead of the snowstorm, and shelves are already pretty bare.
🌨️Metro Detroit weather: Timeline shows what to expect as major winter storm approaches SE Michigan
Police: 15-year-old hurt teen at Detroit gas station, stood over him, fired fatal gunshots
A 15-year-old boy is facing a murder charge on accusations that he injured a teenage acquaintance with a single gunshot at a Detroit gas station, stood over him and fired several more shots at close range, killing him, according to police.
On Jan. 7, officials asked the public to help them identify the person accused of shooting and killing a teenager in the 11000 block of East 7 Mile Road on Detroit’s east side. The shooting happened at 7:42 p.m. that day, they said.
Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones shares what went through his mind during arrest that led to several charges
At age 21 he was a city council member, a deacon in his church and a college student.
Jewell Jones then made history as the youngest state lawmaker when he was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2016.