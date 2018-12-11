ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 11, 2018

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Dec. 11, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 11, 2018:

Sausage links recall

Check your refrigerator to make sure you don't have any of these sausage links. About 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links are being recalled due to a foreign matter contamination concern, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday.

Detroit snow plowing plan announcement

City of Detroit officials are expected to announce a "major upgrade" to the neighborhood street snow plowing plan. A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. -- watch here.

Michelle Obama in town for book tour

The former First Lady will appear at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The show is sold out, according to Ticketmaster.

Weather: Cold Tuesday, rain and snow mix expected Wednesday

The family of a Westland soccer referee killed doing what he loved on the soccer field continues to speak out about what happened to him in hopes of preventing verbal and physical assault against other sports officials. See the story here.

