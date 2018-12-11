ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 11, 2018:
Sausage links recall
Check your refrigerator to make sure you don't have any of these sausage links. About 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links are being recalled due to a foreign matter contamination concern, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday.
Detroit snow plowing plan announcement
City of Detroit officials are expected to announce a "major upgrade" to the neighborhood street snow plowing plan. A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. -- watch here.
Michelle Obama in town for book tour
The former First Lady will appear at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The show is sold out, according to Ticketmaster.
Weather: Cold Tuesday, rain and snow mix expected Wednesday
View the full weather forecast here:
Local courts:
- 1:30 p.m. -- A preliminary hearing will be held for three people charged in the murder of a Detroit woman who testified against them in a carjacking case. Starkisha Thompson, 33, was gunned down in her own driveway in October. The shooting came just days after she testified in court about a carjacking.
- 1:30 p.m. -- A preliminary hearing will be held for one of three people charged in connection with the homicide of a 19-year-old woman who was run over during an ongoing social media dispute.
More local news:
- Sterling Heights Walmart forced to evacuate after man points knife at person in layaway line
- Two terrorism suspects charged in Toledo
- Online fundraising page created to help mother who lost 2-year-old son in Detroit house fire
- Oakland County father critically injures 2-month-old daughter by shaking her, police say
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
National headlines
- LIVE STREAM: Google CEO testifies before House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 11
- TIME's Person of the Year 2018: 'The Guardians and the War on Truth'
- 5 missing Marines declared dead in crash off Japan
- Winter storm clears but thousands left in the dark
- EPA expected to announce new definition of waters protected under Clean Water Act
- Nancy Pelosi is discussing term limits for party leaders with her House Democratic critics
Local 4 special report
- The family of a Westland soccer referee killed doing what he loved on the soccer field continues to speak out about what happened to him in hopes of preventing verbal and physical assault against other sports officials. See the story here.
For more Local 4 News special reports go to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Tasty Tuesday: Watermark Bar and Grille
Local sports news
- Here's how Michigan could become last undefeated team in college basketball
- Jimmy Howard makes 42 saves, Red Wings beat Kings 3-1
- Embiid powers Sixers past slumping Pistons, 116-102
- Baseball Winter Meetings 2018: Detroit Tigers trade rumor mill
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- University of Michigan to prohibit faculty members from romantic, sexual relationships with students
- Lame-duck bills on radioactive waste spark protests, concerns over dumping in Detroit
- Michigan DNR auctioning off 81 individual land parcels starting today
