ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 4, 2019.
- 🏒 WACTH: Obituary for Ted Lindsay
- 🕵️ Novi police investigating after body found in home's backyard
- 🔥 3-year-old boy, man rescued from house fire on Lakewood in Detroit
- 💰 Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions ticket must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. Monday
- 🚧 Reconstruction on I-75 in Oakland County will be tough adjustment for commuters
Weather: Snow chances Tuesday
There is some snow Monday, but Tuesday snow chances are better as the cold air sticks around.
Local news:
- 28-year-old woman from Livonia shot and killed in Dearborn
- Deadly shooting investigation underway after victim found at Detroit gas station
- Flint Police Department seeks missing 12-year-old boy
- Detroit man repents by exposing corruption from inside jail, police say
Local courts:
- 10 a.m. -- Oral arguments will be made in the case against Judge Theresa Brennan, who faces charges including perjury, tampering with or destroying evidence and misconduct in office. If convicted, she could be removed from the bench.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
National headlines
- New York expecting its 'biggest snow accumulation' of the year
- Former Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper announces 2020 presidential campaign
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Momo challenge: Disturbing image tells children to do terrible things on YouTube videos
- 💸💸 Tips for attacking student loans
- 🏼 Help Me Hank: Skincare secrets revealed
- 🥜 Testing the Nima Peanut Sensor's ability to detect peanuts
- 🥦🥛🍞🥚 Putting grocery home delivery, curbside pickup services to the test
Sports news
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Westland John Glenn's Sarah Hayes strikes big in bowling
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
