ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, June 28, 2019

Owner of 7 Metro Detroit gas stations resells $3.5M in products bought with stolen cards

The owner of seven gas stations in Detroit, Warren and Oakland and Washtenaw counties is accused of putting the businesses in his and family members' names and using them to sell items from Sam's Club in Southfield that were bought with stolen gift cards, according to authorities.

Tarek Bazzi is accused of purchasing more than $3.5 million worth of items with stolen gift cards between March 2014 and February 2016, court records show.

Large hail and severe thunderstorms are possible Friday evening. Read more.

Police said an Inkster police cruiser was involved in a crash Friday. Learn more.

The Michigan Supreme Court has removed Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan from office. Read more.

A Michigan teen is recovering from what doctors believe is a recluse spider bite. Learn more.

Sexual assault

A home invasion on Detroit's east side took a violent turn Friday morning when a 12-year-old boy was reportedly sexually assaulted.

The house, located near the intersection of Beaconsfield Street and Outer Drive, was broken into just after 3:30 a.m.

Family of slain child speaks

Randell Fuller is in shock after his 5-year-old daughter was found dead Tuesday morning at the Inn America in Redford. "Hold onto your babies," Fuller said.

Police said his daughter, Lyric, was beaten by her own mother and her boyfriend. The little girl's body had cuts and bruises, internally and externally. Authorities said she showed injuries believed to be caused by sexual assaults. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Alleged discrimination

An African American woman's complaint that she was discriminated against at J. Alexander's in West Bloomfield has been forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.

On June 20, Liah Gant, 28, was at J. Alexander's in West Bloomfield when a bartender tried to force her to get up for two white customers, according to Gant's attorneys.

Paul Whelan

It's been six months since Novi native Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow and jailed in Russia on charges of espionage.

His family, U.S. Embassy leaders and others have made attempts to understand what Whelan is accused of doing but so far, they said, no evidence exists. Whelan is still in jail with no clear timeline laid out.

