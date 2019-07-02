ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, July 1, 2019

Man in viral video on Lodge Freeway arrested
Detroit police Chief James Craig announced a man from Canton who appeared in a viral video has been arrested. Police also identified six additional cars in the video. The video, which went viral quickly on social media showed illegal stunt driving on the Lodge Freeway.
“The bottom line is we will find you, and when we do, we will deal with you,” said Craig. Detroit’s top cop said it is as simple as that when it comes to keeping the roads safe.
Canton man in viral video on Lodge Freeway arrested
4 fast facts
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, the team announced. Read more.
A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for Farmington Hills in the area of the Southwest Pressure District. Learn more.
Three people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree Monday afternoon in Bloomfield Township. Read more.
Eastpointe's new four-legged cop received a donated ballistic vest this week. Learn more.
Be informed
Fire damage
A Southfield mother of seven children is pleading for help after a fire ripped through her apartment.
Kerry Tomlin said she's thankful her children weren't inside when the fire started, but now the family has nowhere to go. "I took my kids swimming and I heard there was a fire in my apartment," Tomlin said.
Detroit Charter Commission
For the second time since April things got out of control at a Detroit Charter Commission meeting.
The board was elected to review and update the city’s charter, but not much has been done. That’s because at the last two meetings, there has been more fighting than working.
$17,000 water bill
A Saline church hopes the city will forgive a very hefty water bill.
The First Assembly of God received a water and sewer bill for about $17,000 after about 16,000 gallons of water were apparently used.
Paul Whelan
Russia is floating the idea of a prisoner swap involving a Novi resident accused of spying and a Russian pilot being held by the United States.
Paul Whelan has been in a Russian prison since December on accusations of espionage, a charge he and his family call ludicrous.
