ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, April 22, 2019

Police: Man strangles Clinton Township landlord, ties her up, steals engagement ring

A man is accused of strangling his landlord, tying her up in her garage and stealing her $17,000 engagement ring in Clinton Township, police said.

Shane David Fountain, 48, was arrested April 10 at the Amtrak train station in Washington, D.C. He is charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm by strangulation, assault with intent to rob unarmed and unlawful imprisonment.

