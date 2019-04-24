ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Police: Michigan man caught on video performing sex acts on woman's dog

A Michigan man was caught on video engaging in sex acts with a woman's dog, police said.

The woman called police Friday and said she was reviewing her home security video and saw Damian Barton performing sex acts with her bull terrier-Lab mix, officials said.

Michigan man caught on video performing sex acts on woman's dog, police say

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Teens are accused of carjacking a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Warren. Read more.

Some fentanyl patches are being recalled due to product mislabeling. Learn more.

A Macomb County woman gave birth to her son while on the way to a hospital. Read more.

Michigan Senate OK'd a state ban on e-cigarettes for minors. Learn more.

Be informed

Beagle adopted

A family in St. Clair Shores has adopted one of the beagles that were exposed to daily torture in a pesticide testing laboratory in Kalamazoo.

Officials rescued 32 beagles from the lab, which was exposed by the Humane Society of the United States for using dogs to test pesticides.

READ MORE

State of Emergency

The Washtenaw County sheriff declared a state of emergency inside the county jail.

The declaration comes amid concerns over unacceptably low staffing levels inside the lockup and the sheriff said they’ve been like that for quite some time.

LEARN MORE

Breakthrough Towing

A towing company in Detroit is accused of illegally towing cars people parked in Midtown and charging the owners huge fees to get them back.

Breakthrough Towing is facing a federal lawsuit based on the allegations.

READ MORE

ACLU lawsuit

The justice system was built to assume people are innocent until proven guilty, but thousands of Metro Detroiters who have been arrested but haven't been convicted may not see it that way.

A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union claims people who can't afford bail are being treated unfairly, and going to jail can have many unintended negative consequences.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.