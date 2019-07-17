ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, July 16, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 16, 2019 at 8:32 p.m. (WDIV)

Hear from the people who found a 2-year-old Monroe girl who went missing

A 2-year-old Monroe girl who went missing from a campsite in Northern Michigan was found safe Tuesday after a frantic search that lasted more than 24 hours.

Gabriella Vitale was found late Tuesday morning in good condition and good spirits, according to Michigan State Police officials.

Gabriella went missing around 8:15 a.m. Monday while her family prepared to leave the campsite in Comins Township.

The superintendent of Wayne-Westland Community School District has been reinstated per a judge's order, effective immediately. Read more.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Washtenaw County and Wayne County. Learn more.

A 33-year-old man's body was pulled from Lakeville Lake on Tuesday morning in Oakland County's Addison Township. Read more.

The House has voted to condemn President Donald Trump's tweets telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to their countries of origin. Learn more.

Firework dangers

A family is warning others about the danger of fireworks after their young daughter was injured by one.

The 3-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after a firework struck her in the head and shattered her skull. The family said fireworks tipped over or malfunctioned and started shooting sideways in their Westland neighborhood.

RecoveryPark

A nonprofit in Detroit that has a goal of creating jobs for people who face barriers to gaining employment is asking for help after a series of robberies.

Last week, in the middle of the night, $25,000 worth of equipment was stolen from RecoveryPark, a 105-acre farm on Chene Street that helps feed the homeless and hires former inmates to rehabilitate them.

Serial killer suspect

Deangelo Martin, the man called a person of interest in the murders of two women found in vacant houses, was back in court Tuesday.

Martin faces a charge of assault with intent to murder and four criminal sexual conduct charges in an attack on a woman who said she escaped him. Police said Martin met the woman on May 6 at a crack house in Detroit.

Amtrak hack

An alleged meth addict with a pipe bomb and loaded weapons in Monroe is accused of hacking into Amtrak's online system to buy more than $540,000 worth of tickets with stolen credit card information, canceling the tickets to receive vouchers and then selling those vouchers at a discounted price on eBay, according to officials.

