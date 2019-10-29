ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

Aggie Usedly, longtime host of Michigan Lottery, dies at 79

A very familiar face to Local 4 viewers has died. Known to many as the "Lottery Lady" Aggie Usedly spent more than three decades as a host for the Michigan Lottery.

Here's a look back at her career. She wasn't a movie or TV star and wasn't on the news, but everybody knew the "Lottery Lady."

Aggie Usedly, longtime host of Michigan Lottery, dies at 79

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

Former Michigan Rep. John Conyers Jr. died at the age of 90, police confirmed Sunday. Read more.

A Michigan man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his wife by spiking her cereal with heroin. Learn more.

Michigan State University board of trustees member Nancy Schlichting informed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of her decision to resign from the board. Read more.

Walgreens will shutter nearly 40% of the clinics in its stores as the drugstore chain cuts costs and shifts to other businesses it believes will draw more people through its doors. Learn more.

Be informed

House fire

A neighbor spoke to Local 4 and described what he saw during a house fire that killed two boys -- fourth- and fifth-grade elementary school students -- in Grosse Pointe.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. They said the flames were too intense, and the boys weren't able to get out.

READ MORE

Star gazing

There are many secret spots in Michigan, the places you went with as a child, beautiful and unique places you’ve discovered on a road trip. This a story about one such a place: Headlands International Dark Sky Park.

The Emmet County park, five minutes west of Mackinaw City, is one of only a handful of places in the country that has been awarded “International Dark Sky” designation.

LEARN MORE

MSU former president

Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon will stand trial on charges connected to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, officials announced Monday.

The case revolves around allegations that Simon wasn't honest with investigators about how much she knew and when she knew about abuse allegations against Nassar, who served as a sports doctor for the MSU Athletic Department at the time.

READ MORE

Fatal crash

Two women were killed Monday when a driver ran a red light and crashed into their car at a busy intersection on Detroit's west side, according to police.

The Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad was at the scene and the Accident Reconstruction Team combed over the crash scene to learn all it could about the deadly crash.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.