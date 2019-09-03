ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Sept. 2, 2019

Mother dies after 'horrendous beating' at hands of daughter, officials say

A Clinton Township woman has died weeks after a "horrendous beating" at the hands of her daughter left her on a ventilator with several broken bones and a brain bleed, officials said.

Ann Marie Walsh, of Clinton Township, was arraigned Aug. 16 on a charge of first-degree vulnerable adult abuse for allegedly neglecting, mistreating and abusing her mother, police said. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

A Detroit Tigers minor league catcher died Monday after a skateboarding crash last week left him hospitalized, the team announced. Read more.

A Labor Day tradition promoting solidarity drew protests from UAW workers amid a wave of scandals. Learn more.

A disaster relief group in Waterford Township is preparing to send a second shipment of supplies for people who will be affected by Hurricane Dorian. Read more.

People on the ground described a hellish night as Hurricane Dorian slammed into Grand Bahama Island on Sunday as a Category 5 storm. Learn more.

Prowler on camera

New Baltimore police issued an alert after a prowler was spotted on a home security camera.

"Without the cameras, we never would have known anybody was there, either," said Brian Stone. Brian and Laura Stone now feel uneasy. Their security cameras recorded a man walking in their driveway and looking in their cars, but that's not it.

Detroit Youth Choir

In two rock star performances, the Detroit Youth Choir was able to bring the audience to their feet and brought the host to tears.

The Detroit Youth Choir is quickly becoming a powerhouse contender on "America's Got Talent" and making a big name for themselves.

Hurricane Dorian

Detroiters cut their trips short and Florida residents packed whatever essentials they could fit in their suitcase to escape Hurricane Dorian.

Many spoke with Local 4 and described the scene from areas impacted by the catastrophic storm. "It’s a war zone. Everything’s boarded up. No one is on the streets," said Jay Bressler, who lives just three miles from a beach.

Seaplane crash

A pilot and passenger were taken to a hospital to be checked out after a seaplane crashed into the front yard of an Oakland County home, officials said.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday near Greenview Drive and Clarkston Road in Independence Township, deputies said.

