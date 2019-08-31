ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Aug. 30, 2019

Judge dramatically lowers bail for Detroit man charged in connection with fatal dog mauling of girl

A judge dramatically lowered the bail set for the owner of a man whose dogs attacked and killed a 9-year-old girl in Detroit last week.

It was round two inside a courtroom Friday for Pierre Cleveland. He’s charged in connection with the fatal dog mauling of Emma Hernandez.

Waterford Township fire

Waterford Township police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a fire that killed a woman.

Police are trying to find Adonis Wilson. According to police, a woman in her 50s was found dead after firefighters were called at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday to a home on North Lynn Street.

Coney Island

A nationally known Downtown Detroit Coney Island eatery was closed at lunchtime Friday after a violent incident involving a homeless man and the restaurant's workers.

Lafayette Coney Island has had a rough day, the business had a couple of broken windows and most of the staff was behind bars Friday.

Mexicantown fire

Firefighters rushed to rescue people during a building fire Friday morning along Junction Avenue near Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit.

Three buildings in the Mexicantown neighborhood of Detroit were destroyed, but authorities said it could have been significantly worse.

Bosco Lounge shooting

Two people were shot early Friday morning at the Bosco Lounge on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale.

Ferndale police said they have two people in custody and say there is no ongoing threat to the community. Police said they received three 911 calls about 1:05 a.m. about shots fired at the club.

Officers responded and rendered aid to the most critically injured victim, police said. The second victim already had fled the area and eventually turned up at a hospital.

