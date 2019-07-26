ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, July 25, 2019

Man shot by gas station clerk during argument speaks after release from hospital

A man who was shot by a clerk at a Shell gas station on Warren Avenue in Detroit Tuesday night is speaking out.

Surveillance video captured the alleged argument over a bag of chips that led to shots being fired. Tevarlis Durham was released from the hospital Thursday and spoke with Local 4 about the incident.

Man shot by gas station clerk during argument speaks after release from hospital

4 fast facts

Multiple freeways will close in Metro Detroit for construction this weekend. Read more.

People who laid their pets to rest in the Heavenly Acres cemetery may have to exhume their pets. Learn more.

A viral video shows a man doing doughnuts on the grass at a Taylor park while children play nearby. Read more.

A new study highlights just how unsafe some of Michigan's beaches are for swimming. Learn more.

Kid Rock's Detroit home

Kid Rock's massive home on the Detroit River has hit the market for $2.2 million.

The musician recently listed his 1930 home in the Joseph Berry Subdivision, spanning 6,000 square feet with six bedrooms. It's about as Kid Rock as a house comes. It's currently filled with American flag-themed decor and "Made in Detroit" branded household items.

Missing dog reunited

Missy, a terrier mix, disappeared from her Tennessee home about a year and a half ago.

On Thursday, the dog was on a flight back to her owner after she was found in Michigan last week.

Violent stabbing

A crime scene investigation stretched more than a half-mile Thursday along Eight Mile Road. According to authorities, two people were stabbed -- one collapsed inside a McDonald's restaurant and the other collapsed inside a nearby urgent care. Police said the man who made it to the Woodland Urgent Care clinic cut himself while stabbing another man.

Alligator in Michigan

A Detroit man shot an alligator while vacationing near Michigan's Thumb. Derrick Fells was at his vacation home Saturday, just east of Saginaw, when he stumbled upon the alligator.

The 6-foot-long predator lunged at him. He said he's had the property for years, but has never experienced anything like this.

