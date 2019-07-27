ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 26, 2019

Mother warns others of I-75 dangers after crash

A woman is warning others about the dangers of the construction zone on I-75. Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation agree there's little room for error in the construction zone.

Mother warns others of I-75 dangers after near-fatal collision in Troy

4 fast facts

Multiple freeways will close in Metro Detroit for construction this weekend. Read more.

Equifax is having to pay the piper after the massive data breach that affected more than 147 million people. Learn more.

A Detroit man who's still at large has been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a Berkley man. Read more.

A Detroit gas station clerk has been charged in connection with a shooting over stolen chips. Read more.

Fatal go-kart crash

A small town in St. Clair County is dealing with tragedy Friday after a deadly crash involving two small children in a go-kart.

The crash happened at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at Beard and Fargo roads in Kenockee Township, officials said. It left a 13-year-old boy dead and a 10-year-old boy critically injured.

READ MORE

Bar controversy

Some are calling for a boycott of a Howell bar after a Livingston County sheriff's deputy was allegedly asked to leave the parking lot.

The deputy was writing an accident report in the parking lot of the B-Line Bar & Grill right before the bar was about to open earlier this month.

READ MORE

Sexual assault

A Detroit man accused of following women in Hamtramck forced a teenage girl into an alley to sexually assault her and broke into a woman's home to sexually assault her while she was sleeping, according to authorities.

Marcus Maxwell Ross, 32, of Detroit, has been charged in connection with both incidents.

READ MORE

Baby death

A judge has approved a request from prosecutors to upgrade charges to murder against a Michigan couple who allegedly refused to seek medical treatment for their baby because of their religious beliefs.

READ MORE

