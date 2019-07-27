ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 26, 2019

Mother warns others of I-75 dangers after crash
A woman is warning others about the dangers of the construction zone on I-75. Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation agree there's little room for error in the construction zone.
Mother warns others of I-75 dangers after near-fatal collision in Troy
Fatal go-kart crash
A small town in St. Clair County is dealing with tragedy Friday after a deadly crash involving two small children in a go-kart.
The crash happened at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at Beard and Fargo roads in Kenockee Township, officials said. It left a 13-year-old boy dead and a 10-year-old boy critically injured.
Bar controversy
Some are calling for a boycott of a Howell bar after a Livingston County sheriff's deputy was allegedly asked to leave the parking lot.
The deputy was writing an accident report in the parking lot of the B-Line Bar & Grill right before the bar was about to open earlier this month.
Sexual assault
A Detroit man accused of following women in Hamtramck forced a teenage girl into an alley to sexually assault her and broke into a woman's home to sexually assault her while she was sleeping, according to authorities.
Marcus Maxwell Ross, 32, of Detroit, has been charged in connection with both incidents.
Baby death
A judge has approved a request from prosecutors to upgrade charges to murder against a Michigan couple who allegedly refused to seek medical treatment for their baby because of their religious beliefs.
