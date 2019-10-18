ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

Thieves steal 7,000 pounds of apples off trees

The owners of an apple orchard in Fenton said thieves stripped the apples off 5 acres' worth of trees, stealing about 7,000 pounds of apples in total.

Officials said a farm in Linden that is owned by Spicer Orchards in Fenton was targeted between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10. The owners check on their crops every four days, so they know the apples were stolen in that time frame, according to authorities.

A freeze warning has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan until 8 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service announced. Read more.

Fiat Chrysler employees said more than a dozen cars were broken into and burglarized this week. Learn more.

People living in a home on Detroit's west side were left with nothing after masked men stormed in Wednesday. Read more.

Uncle Kracker is involved in a Macomb County investigation into a Labor Day weekend bar fight. Learn more.

