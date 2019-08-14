ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

Police take man into custody after shots fired during manhunt for carjacking suspects

A man police were looking for Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shots fired incident with Detroit police has been taken into custody.

Police were looking for suspects in a series of carjackings when they located a suspected vehicle and a man in that vehicle opened fire.

A professional poker player who's been wanted at Detroit Metro Airport for four years was arrested. Read more.

Two Michigan beaches have been ranked among the best in America. Learn more.

Two women and a man have been charged with creating fake checks. Read more.

A Ferndale man who was convicted six years ago in a $50 million fraud scheme masterminded by his father has been caught in another fraud scheme. Learn more.

Wyandotte school board

Many parents are expected to voice concerns during a Wyandotte school board meeting Tuesday after a parent volunteer was charged with criminal sexual conduct involving children.

Michael Jerry Beebe, 47, was a volunteer in the Watch DOGS program at a Wyandotte school, police said. He has been under investigation since May and was arrested July 25.

READ MORE

Oakland County executive

Choosing a new Oakland County executive turned into a political brawl Tuesday as the County Commission looks to install a replacement for L. Brooks Patterson through an application process.

Local 4 Business Editor Rod Meloni, who has been monitoring the process, said the entire situation has turned ugly.

There have been 21 applications submitted for Oakland County executive, according to the county's website. Most are names residents haven't heard of, and some of them are serious about the position, while others are not.

LEARN MORE

Sewage in Clinton River

The drains in Clinton Township really didn’t stand a chance Monday night.

“I was going to start today off with, ‘Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain.' Unfortunately, it rained,” said Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon. “Parts of Clinton Township didn’t get any rain at all. We had record-breaking rain here yesterday."

READ MORE

Off-duty officer carjacked

Video from a gas station in Southwest Detroit shows a carjacker pointing a gun in the face of a pickup truck driver.

That pickup driver is an off-duty police officer who was filling up with gas about 3 a.m. Tuesday at a BP gas station on Fort Street near Clark Avenue. Investigators said the driver went into the gas station and when he came out, a gunman approached him and took his keys. The gunman then left in the victim’s truck.

LEARN MORE

