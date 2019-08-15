ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

Grandmother uses keys to beat 5 pit bull puppies off her granddaughter

A Detroit grandmother said she used her keys to beat five pit bull puppies off her 4-year-old granddaughter on the city's east side.

The attack happened Wednesday afternoon on East Outer Drive near Dickerson Avenue, police said.

Joi Powers said she saw a woman getting chased into the street by five pit bull puppies that were chasing and biting her. Powers said her granddaughter got out of the car and ran toward the dogs, and they attacked the 4-year-old girl.

