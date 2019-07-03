ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, July 2, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 2, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. (WDIV)

Heat and humidity will hang around Metro Detroit through the holiday, but relief might arrive sooner than we anticipated. Expect a few scattered storms, even if they're not severe. Lows will fall to only the low 70s in this muggy air. Overnight, the air will become pretty stagnant, so fog is possible in spots toward daybreak.

Local 4Casters tracking storms Tuesday night

A male's body was pulled from the Detroit River on Tuesday morning. Read more.

If you use the Detroit People Mover, there are closures in July you should be aware of. Learn more.

U.S. women's soccer has narrow 2-1 win over England. Read more.

A Detroit auto dealership had its license suspended after it failed to produce records during an inspection. Learn more.

Weed killer concerns

Some Washtenaw County residents are raising health concerns because the Road Commission is spraying herbicides along roads.

The Washtenaw County Road Commission conducts a roadside vegetation control program yearly.

Water levels

Water levels are so high that boats can't get under some bridges Downriver. Gibraltar is one of several communities impacted by the high water levels -- waves break over seawalls and some bridges are unpassable.

Three of the five Great Lakes reached record-high levels this year and the other two still might break their records.

Pool warning

Many Metro Detroit families will head to a pool this weekend to beat the head, but with the holiday approaching, experts are sharing two important warnings.

A pool parasite is on the rise, but that's just one worry involving the water. Family gatherings around the Fourth of July are also particularly risky when it comes to drowning.

New York Mets

During an event last weekend celebrating the 1969 New York Mets, the team mistakenly pronounced a former player as dead. Jim Gosger, 76, who remains very much alive, currently lives in Port Huron, where he grew up.

He wasn't invited to the weekend celebration, but friends in New York started contacting him after a board at the event that was used to acknowledge dead players showed his name.

