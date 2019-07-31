ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Man in custody in fatal beating of Berkley man after car crash in Detroit

A 23-year-old man who is charged with open murder in connection with the fatal beating of Tyler Jordan Wingate, 24, has been taken into custody, the Detroit Police Department confirmed.

Lawrence James Davis was arrested without incident at an apartment building near 8 Mile and Telegraph roads, police said. He was being taken to a detention center.

Fire rescue

Local 4 is getting a firsthand look at a daring rescue made by police in Westland on Monday evening when they pulled an elderly woman from a burning home.

Body camera footage shows a ferocious house fire in Westland and a couple trapped inside. Westland police were the first to arrive at the scene and didn't hesitate to jump into action.

Flint mayor

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver shared her thoughts on the attention her city has gotten from presidential candidates.

The city and the water crisis will likely be a big topic during the Democratic presidential debates in Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Redistricting commission

Michigan Republicans have sued to block the creation of a redistricting commission, contending people would be unconstitutionally prohibited from serving on the panel.

Voters last fall approved a constitutional amendment to have the commission draw congressional and legislative districts instead of the Legislature starting in 2021 — a bid to curtail partisan gerrymandering.

Nassar abuse report

A new congressional report claims organizations such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Olympic Committee failed the athletes who were abused by imprisoned former sports physician Larry Nassar, according to NBC News.

The report said those organizations "fundamentally failed" to protect athletes. Two senators who are part of the subcommittee that spent 18 months investigating are Democrat Richard Blumenthal and Republican Jerry Moran. They went a step further and described what those organizations did as a cover-up.

