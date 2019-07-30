ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, July 29, 2019

Group pours glue, garbage all over park because bounce house had to be taken down
A group of people who were angry that their bounce house had to be taken down retaliated by pouring glue and garbage all over the pavilion of a Roseville park, officials said.
A group of people set up an inflatable bounce house at Veterans Memorial Park at Chestnut and Academy streets without prior approval, according to the Roseville-Eastpointe Recreation Authority.
