ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, July 29, 2019

Group pours glue, garbage all over park because bounce house had to be taken down

A group of people who were angry that their bounce house had to be taken down retaliated by pouring glue and garbage all over the pavilion of a Roseville park, officials said.

A group of people set up an inflatable bounce house at Veterans Memorial Park at Chestnut and Academy streets without prior approval, according to the Roseville-Eastpointe Recreation Authority.

Group pours glue, garbage all over Roseville park because bounce house had to be taken down

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

The eyes of the political world will be on Detroit as Democratic candidates for president take the stage for two nights of debates. Read more.

The U.S. Coast Guard said 64 people have drowned in the Great Lakes between Jan. 1 and July 26. Learn more.

Police said a bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Clawson. Read more.

Michigan State Police troopers have been lining the Lodge Freeway lately, cracking down on speeders. Learn more.

Be informed

Rep. Debbie Dingell

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell visited the Local 4 newsroom Monday to talk about the upcoming Democratic presidential debates in Detroit.

The Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday from the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The 20 candidates set to participate in the debate will be split in half, with 10 scheduled for the first night and 10 scheduled for the second night.

READ MORE

Dog starts house fire

A couple living near Bass Lake in Hamburg Township learned their house was on fire when they checked their security camera.

The couple left Saturday morning on a day trip. They said the stove was off, but there was food on it. Officials believe the dog turned a burner on when it tried to get the food.

LEARN MORE

Public safety millage

A political battle is brewing ahead of next month's elections.

Bloomfield Township residents will head to the polls and decide whether to tax themselves more to maintain current public safety staffing levels. Many residents have said that they're not pleased with a tax hike for any reason.

READ MORE

Gift of life

When Officer Steven Dye’s kidneys started failing, Sgt. Jamie Crawford immediately got tested to find out whether she would be a match for a kidney donation.

“Jesus, it’s been 20 years. A little over 20 years,” said Dye.

That’s how long Dye and Sgt. Jamie Crawford, with the Ann Arbor Police Department, have been friends.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.