ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Sources say a man accused of beating a Berkley man to death after a crash in Detroit confessed to the crime. Lawrence Davis, 23, was in court Wednesday for his arraignment. Davis is charged with open murder in connection with the fatal beating of Tyler Jordan Wingate, 24.

Poisoning coffee

A Macomb Township woman installed hidden cameras in her kitchen and caught her husband deliberately poisoning her coffee, according to officials.

In July 2018, a woman told officials she was feeling tired and nauseous and experienced blurred vision after drinking coffee on the days her husband, Brian Kozlowski, prepared it for her.

Detroit Democratic debates

The eyes of the political world will be on Detroit as Democratic candidates for president take the stage for the second night of debates.

CNN is airing the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debate live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit at 8 p.m. July 31.

Assault charges dropped

A 10-year-old Canton Township boy was facing an aggravated assault charge after he threw a ball at a classmate. The charges have been dropped.

Officials said the boy was playing a game called tips April 29 at a school on Haggerty Road. When playing tips, players throw a rubber ball in the air and jump to catch it.

Shrub fight

A dispute over a trimmed shrub led to a fistfight in Saline. A 67-year-old man cut part of a shrub hanging into his yard over the fence July 2. His 83-year-old neighbor got mad.

"That's pretty crazy -- an 80-something and a 60-something getting in a fistfight over a bush," neighbor Doug Frey said.

