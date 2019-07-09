ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, July 9, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 9, 2019 at 7:51 p.m. (WDIV)

Frantic 911 calls paint picture of scene that led to 30-hour standoff in St. Clair Shores

Police have released recordings of the 911 calls from neighbors and witnesses during the fireworks dispute, shooting and 30-hour standoff between a heavily armed man and police officers in St. Clair Shores.

Neighbors said Tom Ihlendfeldt, 58, got angry that his neighbors were shooting off fireworks around 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July in the area of Saint Margaret and East 13 Mile roads.

Greg Johnson, who played for the Detroit Red Wings in the early-to-mid 1990s, has died at age 48. Read more.

Police said they are working to identify and locate suspects wanted in connection with a nonfatal shooting. Learn more.

Officials have released dashboard camera video from an incident last Friday in which a Clinton Township woman was accused of stealing and crashing a Ferndale police cruiser. Read more.

A Detroit woman has been recognized by Forbes for breaking down barriers and blowing up stereotypes in a modeling campaign that challenges weight bias at work. Learn more.

Malik McDowell arrest

Former Michigan State football star Malik McDowell was caught on video earlier this year screaming "I need a supervisor" more than 50 times while drunkenly resisting arrest and fighting with a police officer inside an Oakland County gas station, according to authorities.

Mackenzie Street shooting

A suspected gunman is in custody after allegedly shooting an 8-year-old boy, his 29-year-old mother and a 39-year-old man.

The violence didn't end there. A 3-year-old girl was assaulted at the home on Mackenzie Street in Detroit. The children involved in the incident are at a children's hospital.

Property tax foreclosure

A New Jersey family is suing Wayne County, claiming officials improperly took their home and asking for their money back.

There are two kinds of foreclosure: mortgage and property tax. If someone stops paying the mortgage, the bank takes their home. If someone stops paying property taxes, the county takes the home.

In both cases, the property is sold, but this lawsuit, which centers around what happened to a Southwest Detroit home, aims to change the rules.

4th of July shooting

The family of a 21-year old Detroit man fatally shot on the Fourth of July is speaking with Local 4.

Family members said Dion Bridges was just sitting outside at a table when someone started firing gunshots. It happened near 7 Mile Road and Schoenherr Street.

“I’m hurt. I’m hurt. I haven’t ate nothing. I haven’t ate nothing ever since it happened. I couldn’t sleep for three days,” Dion’s grandmother said.

