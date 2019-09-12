ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

Bodybuilder pleads no contest to brutally attacking girlfriend
A Macomb County bodybuilder accused of stabbing his girlfriend with different knives, burning her with hot wax and throwing furniture and cans of protein powder at her has pleaded no contest to attempted murder, torture and steroids charges, officials said.
Paul Bashi, 35, was caught on video brutally attacking his girlfriend July 29, 2018, inside a Washington Township home. More than 30 minutes of footage allegedly shows Bashi punching, kicking, stabbing and burning the 22-year-old woman.
Macomb County bodybuilder pleads no contest to brutally attacking girlfriend
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 fast facts
-
Police have identified the two workers killed by granite slabs that shifted on top of them inside a warehouse in Sterling Heights. Read more.
-
A Navy veteran spent Wednesday saluting in Taylor to pay tribute to 9/11 victims. Learn more.
-
A 17-year-old girl left the scene after hitting a man on a bicycle with a vehicle in Monroe, officials said. Read more.
-
President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes to combat a recent surge in underage vaping. Learn more.
Be informed
Mother murdered
Police said a Ypsilanti woman was stabbed to death in Detroit because she owed money to a drug dealer.
Tiffany Nichole Wallen, 28, was found around 4:50 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Military Street, just northeast of the Michigan-Martin neighborhood, according to authorities.
Fallen veterans
Fourteen fallen veterans with no known family members were honored during a ceremony Wednesday at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
The Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the event that gave the fallen heroes full military honors, which includes a 21-gun salute, taps and the folding of an American flag, which the president of the United States gives to family or friends of the service member.
Soccer trip money missing
Metro Detroit parents who shelled out thousands of dollars for their children to go on a soccer trip to Sweden are demanding refunds after the trip was canceled.
Coach James Tyres, who works with Coerver Coaching in Brighton, was planning the trip to the Gothia Cup.
Man killed by vehicle
Detroit police are seeking a driver who ran over a man at a Coney Island, killing him early Wednesday.
Police said Horland "Darnell" Patterson, 58, exchanged words about a woman inside 8 Mile Grill, on 8 Mile Road near Livernois Avenue, around 4 a.m.
Read more
- Toy Hall of Fame finalists: How can we possibly narrow this legendary list of toys down to 2 or 3?
- Man standing on Detroit street corner struck, killed by hit-and-run driver
- Purdue Pharma, opioid cases have preliminary proposed settlement
- GM issues recall of 3.4M pickup trucks, SUVs to fix brake problem
Watch
- 'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell calls Detroit Youth Choir director 'inspiration'
- FULL INTERVIEW: Devin Scillian sits down with legendary musician Sting
- First big deadline nears in UAW, General Motors contract talks
- 2 killed after cargo plane crashes into Toledo auto repair business
Looking for something in particular? Find it here.
Tweets by Local4News
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.