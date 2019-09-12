ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

Bodybuilder pleads no contest to brutally attacking girlfriend

A Macomb County bodybuilder accused of stabbing his girlfriend with different knives, burning her with hot wax and throwing furniture and cans of protein powder at her has pleaded no contest to attempted murder, torture and steroids charges, officials said.

Paul Bashi, 35, was caught on video brutally attacking his girlfriend July 29, 2018, inside a Washington Township home. More than 30 minutes of footage allegedly shows Bashi punching, kicking, stabbing and burning the 22-year-old woman.

