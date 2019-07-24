'He is the most dangerous person to this community at this time:' Suspected serial killer in court

DETROIT - Deangelo Martin, 34, was in court Wednesday to face charges of kidnapping, raping and strangling a 51-year-old woman who survived his alleged brutal attack.

Investigators believe Martin forced the woman into a vacant home at Mack Avenue and Mount Elliot Street in Detroit. That home is city-owned and believed to have served as home base for Martin.

On June 5 the body of 55-year-old Tammy Jones was found inside that home. Martin is a key suspect in her murder, according to police.

"He choked me, oh, he choked me so bad that I passed out. When I woke up, I was in the house and he was still on top of me. Choking the mess out of me," the 51-year-old woman testified Wednesday.

Martin is being held in connection with the stabbing and rape of a younger woman. Police said that attack happened at Martin's grandparents' home.

"He is the most dangerous person to this community at this time," assistant Wayne County Prosecutor William Lawrence said.

Martin facing charges

Martin is accused of kidnapping, strangling and assaulting a 51-year-old Detroit woman. He was charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation and criminal sexual conduct -- assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. Read more here.

He has been charged in connection with the alleged rape and stabbing of a 26-year-old woman. He was charged with assault with intent to murder and four counts of criminal sexual assault in that case. Read more here.

Possible serial killer victims

Nancy Harrison - Body discovered March 19 on Coventry Street -- she is considered the first victim.

Travesene Ellis - Body discovered May 24 on Linnhurst Street -- she is considered the second victim.

Tamara M. Jones, who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue Wednesday, June 5.

Anyone with information needs to contact police at 313-596-2260.

Investigation continues

Deborah Reynolds was last seen with Martin in August. Human remains were discovered Dec. 22, 2018, inside an abandoned home, and police are awaiting DNA tests to confirm if the remains belong to Reynolds. Read more here.

Police are investigating to determine if the death of Annetta Nelson is connected to the serial killings. The 58-year-old mother of two was found dead on Detroit's west side. Read more here.

