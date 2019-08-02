ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

Cameras capture 3 boys riding floor cleaner through hallways after breaking into empty school

Officials have released surveillance video that shows three boys riding a floor cleaner through the empty halls of a high school they broke into in Troy, police said.

The boys are accused of damaging property July 25 after breaking into International Academy East High School, according to authorities.

Cameras capture 3 boys riding floor cleaner through hallways after breaking into empty Troy school

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

A resident said they saw an alligator in a Belleville lake. Read more.

A woman and a man have been charged with delivering heroin to a man who was found dead of an overdose in a Michigan motel, officials said. Learn more.

Filed a claim with Equifax? Federal Trade Commission warns you won't get the full $125 originally estimated. Read more.

The Ferndale Police Department has been targeted in a lawsuit after a traffic stop reportedly led to a body cavity search. Learn more.

Be informed

Chaos in Wyandotte

A 65-year-old man and six much younger women in bikinis caused chaos at a Wyandotte restaurant after the manager told them they were too drunk and they then tried to flee police down a river in a boat while raising their middle fingers, authorities said.

Kenneth Orrin Cook, 65, of Detroit, pulled his boat up to the Waterfront Restaurant at 6:56 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Biddle Avenue, according to police. The women, all ages 28-31, were also on the boat, officials said.

READ MORE

Poisoning wife sentence

A Macomb Township man was sentenced to 60 weekend days in jail after his wife installed hidden cameras in her kitchen and caught him deliberately poisoning her coffee, according to officials.

In July 2018, a woman told officials she was feeling tired and nauseous and experienced blurred vision after drinking coffee on the days her husband, Brian Kozlowski, prepared it for her. She said she almost fell asleep while driving on I-375 one day.

LEARN MORE

Traffic crackdown

Michigan State Police stopped 512 drivers, issued 498 tickets and arrested 10 people during a two-day crackdown on the Lodge Freeway and I-96.

Troopers have been stepping up enforcement on the freeways, looking for dangerous driving. According to police, the main causes of crashes in Metro Detroit are speeding, following too closely and distracted driving.

READ MORE

Serial killer investigation

Ground zero for Detroit's serial killer investigation is a home located near the intersection of Mack Avenue and Mount Elliot Street.

The vacant home is where Tammy Jones was killed. Police believe Deangelo Martin used the home as a base to attack women in the area.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.