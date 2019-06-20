ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, June 19, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on June 18, 2019 at 8:27 p.m. (WDIV)

Man shot by customers angry that restaurant didn't have fried mushrooms

Customers mad that a Detroit Coney Island didn't have fried mushrooms shot a man in the face early Wednesday. The victim, a 40-year-old regular customer, was at Nicky D's Coney Island at 7 Mile and Greenfield roads just after 2 a.m. when two men and a woman became angry about the restaurant's lack of fried mushrooms.

Man shot at Detroit Coney Island by customers angry that restaurant didn't have fried mushrooms

Huron Township and New Boston residents are wary about plans to develop the former Pinnacle Race Course property. Read more.

For years, the Motor City Match program has helped new small businesses in Detroit get federal funding, but now, that money has been cut off. Learn more.

A 19-year-old man was electrocuted Tuesday while doing electrical work at a business in Port Huron, police said. Read more.

A missing Michigan man was last seen getting into an SUV in Pontiac moments before the sound of gunfire erupted from inside the vehicle, according to police. Learn more.

Oakland County incident

A man on drugs was dancing, hitting himself in the face and yelling at himself in an Oakland County backyard before purposely driving into a deputy's patrol vehicle, according to authorities.

Wrongly jailed

A couple visiting from Tennessee had a nightmare of a vacation after one of them was mistaken for a wanted man out of Indiana.

Toni Bean and Jeff Conn were visiting Detroit for a relative's graduation. They went to Canada to sightsee. That's when Conn was arrested and tossed in the Wayne County Jail because he shares a name with a man who is wanted for alleged crimes in Indiana.

Remembering 9/11

Sept. 11, 2001, is a day most people remember in clear detail. It was a day when thousands lost their lives, and security measures in the United States changed forever.

Those born after the attacks, however, might struggle to understand their true impact because they didn’t experience 9/11 for themselves.

Attempted kidnapping

A Lincoln Park man has been charged with trying to kidnap a 3-year-old girl at a party store in Oakland County.

Police said Stevie Hutchins, 30, tried to grab the girl away from her mother at 10:12 a.m. Saturday at the Star Party Store in the 10 block of East Auburn Road.

