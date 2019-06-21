ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, June 20, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on June 20, 2019 at 8 p.m. (WDIV)

Students, parents uncomfortable after teacher posts anti-LGBTQ+ comment on social media

Students at a Southgate school are feeling uncomfortable after a teacher made controversial comments on social media.

After the California State House flew the rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride or LGBT flag, Southgate Davison Middle School teacher Michael Radford posted his feelings on it.

"Shameful and embarrassing," Radford commented. "Burn it."

The Plymouth-Canton Little League president is working to keep violence away from sporting events. Read more.

A priest who has served at several Metro Detroit churches over the past 26 years is barred from public ministry after sexual abuse allegations were made against him. Learn more.

Police are looking for two men who broke into a Wyandotte home. Read more.

Western Michigan University's football stadium filled up with water Thursday. See it here.

Lawsuit against Ford

Residents who live near Ford's Livonia transmission plant claim they've dealt with toxic chemicals for years.

Residents hope a lawsuit filed against the automaker will yield compensation for those who have allegedly been harmed by the chemicals from the plant. Ford installed mitigation systems to stop the toxins from spreading, but residents don't think it's enough.

Michigan Central Station

Thursday marks the launch of a new crowdsourcing program by Ford, the city of Detroit and PlanetM where residents, businesses and community groups can offer suggestions and generate solutions to improve mobility in the neighborhoods surrounding the Michigan Central Station.

The goal of the eight-month program is to help improve the quality of life for people living, working and visiting the community surrounding the historic train station. To do this, the companies believe the best method is through grassroots efforts.

Pedestrian crashes rising

A new report released by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, says pedestrian crashes are on the rise but traffic crashes and injuries are decreasing.

According to the report, traffic crashes and injuries have been decreasing from 2016-18. Serious injuries decreased by seven percent in 2018.

The report also said bicycle crashes and injuries are down to a 10-year low. Crashes with bicycles involved were down 17 percent from 2017.

GoFundMe fireworks

The city of Huntington Woods is asking residents to donate to a GoFundMe page to help pay for a fireworks show.

GoFundMe is a fundraising website that allows people to ask for money. It's commonly used for medical expenses, mission trip fundraisers or funeral costs.

Summer programs in Huntington Woods already have the parks and recreation center packed, but there's concern surrounding the fireworks show.

