ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, May 9, 2019

Man returns home after car found heavily damaged in Detroit
Police were trying to find a man whose vehicle was found heavily damaged on I-96 and Greenfield Road in Detroit.
Missing man last seen in Redford Township returns home, police say
Dearborn Heights residents are demanding action before the next round of flooding. Read more.
A collision closed Ford Road near Southfield Freeway in Dearborn. Learn more.
Get your floral fix at Ann Arbor Farmers Market's Flower Day on May 26. Read more.
An Ann Arbor YMCA will offer free summer water safety classes in Ypsilanti. Learn more.
Man charged in alleged attack
A man accused of holding a knife to a 7-year-old girl's throat in a Meijer parking lot in Pittsfield Township was in court Thursday for his arraignment.
Melvin Sroufe was supposed to be in court Wednesday, but a day after explaining to the judge why he wanted a lawyer before his arraignment, he sat almost entirely silent with his head down as his case was discussed.
Auto insurance
A marathon session in the House ended Thursday with a breakthrough vote approving a bill that could reduce auto insurance rates for Michigan drivers.
The House approved the bill shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, but just a few hours later, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer threatened to veto the bill.
Illegal dumping
Old promotional displays, a fax machine and a bunch of other items were illegally dumped in Detroit's Brightmoor neighborhood, and many were labeled with a nearby address in Redford.
"Wait a minute, what do we have here?" Detroit's camera crusader, Jonathan Pommerville, asked upon approaching the dump.
Woman slapped
A 70-year-old woman was slapped in the face during an argument over gas pumps in New Baltimore, police said.
Officials said the incident happened at the Kroger gas station just before 4 p.m. May 2.
