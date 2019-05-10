News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, May 9, 2019

By Kayla Clarke

Man returns home after car found heavily damaged in Detroit

Police were trying to find a man whose vehicle was found heavily damaged on I-96 and Greenfield Road in Detroit.

Missing man last seen in Redford Township returns home, police say

  • Dearborn Heights residents are demanding action before the next round of flooding. Read more.

  • A collision closed Ford Road near Southfield Freeway in Dearborn. Learn more.

  • Get your floral fix at Ann Arbor Farmers Market's Flower Day on May 26. Read more.

  • An Ann Arbor YMCA will offer free summer water safety classes in Ypsilanti. Learn more.

Man charged in alleged attack

A man accused of holding a knife to a 7-year-old girl's throat in a Meijer parking lot in Pittsfield Township was in court Thursday for his arraignment.

Melvin Sroufe was supposed to be in court Wednesday, but a day after explaining to the judge why he wanted a lawyer before his arraignment, he sat almost entirely silent with his head down as his case was discussed.

Auto insurance

A marathon session in the House ended Thursday with a breakthrough vote approving a bill that could reduce auto insurance rates for Michigan drivers.

The House approved the bill shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, but just a few hours later, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer threatened to veto the bill.

Illegal dumping

Old promotional displays, a fax machine and a bunch of other items were illegally dumped in Detroit's Brightmoor neighborhood, and many were labeled with a nearby address in Redford.

"Wait a minute, what do we have here?" Detroit's camera crusader, Jonathan Pommerville, asked upon approaching the dump.

Woman slapped

A 70-year-old woman was slapped in the face during an argument over gas pumps in New Baltimore, police said.

Officials said the incident happened at the Kroger gas station just before 4 p.m. May 2.

